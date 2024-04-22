'Honestly, I want to say sorry': Zhang Zetong feels undeserving of Star Awards 2024 Best Supporting Actor win

Zhang Zetong had already received the My Pick! Most Hated Villain and Most Popular Rising Star trophies at Star Awards 2024 yesterday (April 21).

But his third award was to be his biggest yet.

The 31-year-old was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in All That Glitters alongside Andie Chen (Whatever Will Be, Will Be), Darren Lim (Shero), Peter Yu (Cash on Delivery) and Zhu Houren (Till The End) — and ended up victorious.

When reminded by the media during a backstage interview that he managed to beat more veteran actors, Zetong said: "Honestly, I want to say sorry. I'm sorry.

"Previously during the award ceremony, they mentioned that the nominated actors ranged from having five years of experience to 39 years, and I am that young actor with only five years of experience."

He added that he felt the win was not due to his own capabilities and gave credit to the crew who "allowed the character to come to life".

Zetong also said he admires the acting chops of his fellow nominees and hopes to act alongside them in a future production, especially Houren, 69.

He considered the win "a huge celebration" of his own achievements.

"Although I keep telling myself to not be affected or defined by external validation or awards, truth be told, winning these awards boost one's confidence tremendously," Zetong said.

[[nid:680617]]

"Many times, when you start to doubt yourself, you need some external validation and achievements to tell and reaffirm yourself that hey, actually you're quite a good actor."

He also said that he's received a "confidence boost", not from beating the showbiz heavyweights, but from the recognition he has received from others.

"That's the confidence booster because there are a lot of veterans, industry watchers, people like reporters and other co-stars coming to me telling me that I did a pretty good job," he said.

"And to me, I think that is invaluable and worth a lot more than the trophy itself."

When asked how he was going to celebrate his win, Zetong simply said: "Well, I'm still going to work tomorrow at 7am so there's not much room for celebrations."

He's also hoping to eat "something nice".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6CB2cXyGTn/[/embed]

[[nid:680604]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.