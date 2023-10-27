Hong Huifang and Fann Wong to star in upcoming Taiwanese drama Breeze By The Sea

Local actress Hong Huifang is going places after the success of her Singapore-South Korea movie Ajoomma.

Upcoming Taiwanese drama Breeze By The Sea, which will feature Huifang and also Fann Wong, held their opening ceremony earlier today (Oct 27) in Jinsha, Kinmen County.

The drama aims to showcase the scenic beauty of the region in a romantic comedy, with Taiwanese singer-actress Puff Kuo playing a bed-and-breakfast owner and Huifang, 62, playing her grandma.

Huifang attended the ceremony and told the press that she will be in Taiwan to film the series for three months.

"This is my first time working in Taiwan, my first visit to Kinmen and my first time playing a Taiwanese grandma.

"I dedicate many firsts to this project."

Fann's role is unknown.

The drama also stars Chen Bo-lin, Charles Lin, Tuo Tsung-hua, Serena Wang, Carol Cheng, Ma Nien-hsien and is directed by actor Peter Ho.

The series is a joint production between China Film Group Corporation, Deepwater Digital Support and CJ ENM Hong Kong, and is inspired by K-dramas such as Top Star U-back (2018), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) and Our Blues (2021) created by CJ ENM.

The release date for Breeze By The Sea has not been announced yet.

