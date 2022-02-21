Hong Huifang starring in Singapore-South Korea movie with Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor

Veteran actress Hong Huifang has been posting photos of herself draped in winter clothing and playing with snow but she's not doing #throwbacks.

The 61-year-old has been in South Korea since Dec 31 last year for the filming of her new film titled Ajumma (Korean for a middle-aged woman).

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore-South Korea collaboration will also star 30-year-old Korean actor Kang Hyung-suk, who recently charmed K-drama fans with his portrayal of the guileless policeman Eun-chul in the hit drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The movie focuses on the interactions between three people who are all missing their family members. Hyung-suk plays a tour guide who lives a hard life paying off his debts.

It is not certain what role Huifang plays. She reportedly cannot speak to the media due to confidentiality clauses in her contract but will finish filming in March.

In an Instagram post on Dec 31, she wrote: "The next few months will be a new journey and experience for me and a turning point in my life. I'm so thankful and blessed!"

Even though it's a work trip, she seems to have sufficient downtime, looking at her photos.

She posted photos of herself lounging with a drink on a balcony, enjoying a cup of Starbucks in a cafe and posing at a Valentine's Day installation along a riverbank. The veteran actress also took time out to have a virtual chat with actress Yvonne Lim (now based in Taiwan) and also former actress Ivy Lee, who's now living in the United Kingdom.

