Hong Junyang's daughter, 8, hospitalised for 5 days with 'bronchitis and pneumonia'

Hong Junyang's daughter Azalea was hospitalised for five days last week, the local singer's wife Candyce Toh shared on Instagram yesterday (June 24).

Her bout of illness also means the girl will be missing the first week of classes following the June school holidays.

Candyce posted a photo of the eight-year-old with an oxygen mask on her face and a towel on her head, writing in the caption that Azalea had been "sick for most of the school holidays" and "couldn't eat or drink, and kept vomiting after taking medicine".

She continued: "Last week has been incredibly challenging for our family, especially for my poor child, Azalea.

"It all began with just a cough and some phlegm. We took her to the doctor, gave her medicine and antibiotics, and even tried Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), but her condition didn’t improve.

Azalea's symptoms persisted, with "a slight fever only at night" and Candyce thought she may have been feeling unwell "because she wasn’t watching her diet" and consuming fried food cold drinks. However, a week later, the child "suddenly developed a high fever of 39.5 degrees Celcius at night".

"We immediately took her to the doctor the next day for an X-ray and blood test, and she was diagnosed with bronchitis and pneumonia in one of her lungs," she wrote.

Subsequent photos show Azalea's recovery, with the youngster still in her hospital bed but smiling, sans oxygen mask.

Candyce added that Azalea was in hospital for five days but had been since been discharged and will be staying home to rest for the remainder of the week.

"I’m so relieved this ordeal is over. The lack of sleep over the past week takes me back to mei mei’s (little sister) infancy days," Candyce wrote, referring to their younger daughter, Alessia.

She hoped that Azalea could enjoy the extended week off from school, as she had been sick for most of her June holidays.

"Unfortunately, you can’t go out and play. Rest and regain your strength! Jiayou (all the best), sweetheart."

Junyang, 42, commented on the post: "Daddy still so heart pain [sic] for you, Az.

"Praying for God’s healing hands upon you to restore your health fully."

Jungyang and Candyce met on the talent show Project SuperStar 2005 and got married in 2009. They welcomed Azalea in 2016 and Alessia in 2022.

The couple's showbiz pals, including Apple Hong, Ben Yeo, Priscelia Chan, Tang Miaoling, Mark Lee, Aileen Tan and Dasmond Koh, also commented on the post, sharing their well wishes for Azalea.

