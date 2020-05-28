Hong Kong actor Felix Wong loses wife to leukaemia

Yuki Ling
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Facebook/Felix Wong Yat Wah

Veteran Hong Kong actor Felix Wong's wife, Leung Kit-wah, died on Tuesday afternoon (May 26), after a seven-year battle with acute myeloid leukaemia. 

The 59-year-old former actress succumbed to organ failure, and Felix and their daughter Adrian were by her side when she died. 

Felix, 58, thanked the medical staff who had taken care of his wife the past few years, and also the public for their encouragement and support.

He also asked for space for the family to grieve while they make funeral arrangements. 

Adrian, 30, shared her thoughts on her mother's passing in an Instagram post yesterday (May 27). 

The actress said: "My family had less fun and we even gave up on what we wanted to do. I was very envious of those who could live without worries. But we still wanted to do our best to spend more time with her as she faced every obstacle, and we lived each day simply and happily."

Seemingly turning to address her mother, Adrian continued: "Even though our lives weren't as exciting as others, we were still a very blissful family, right? Do you feel blessed to have us by your side? 

"The pain is gone, and you don't have to take medicine anymore!"

View this post on Instagram

這幾年，抱歉每次未能詳細地回應媽媽的事，因為我希望能為她減輕負擔，低調地與癌魔抗戰！我們減少娛樂，甚至放棄自己想做的事，非常羨慕別人無憂無慮的生活，但我們依然希望能盡量抽出更多時間陪她捱過每一個難關，簡單幸福地度過每一天。即使這段時間沒有別人生活得開心精彩，但我們一家人都很幸福對吧？有我們一直陪伴，您覺得幸福嗎？現在不痛，不用再吃藥了！就開開心心到彩虹橋玩樂吧！以往我們所有養過的毛孩一定在高興地迎接您！您曾帶給牠們美好的生活，牠們一定好好代我陪伴您💓我也會帶著您那份堅強，努力控制壞情緒，好好生活下去，照料那位疼愛了您四十年的人！我非常愛您，我最勇敢的女皇, 希望能早日再遇，請回來當我堅強健康的女兒💓 感謝各界關心，感謝所有一直以來照料媽媽的醫護人員，感謝素未謀面卻無私捐血的人們，是你們拯救了我最愛的人！請給空間我們辦理媽媽的後事，感激！ 請珍惜家人珍惜生命💓 RIP my queen 2020-05-26

A post shared by wongadrian 黃芷晴 (@wongadrian) on

Leung, who was diagnosed in 2013, opened up about her illness in 2015 on a radio show interview.

She had a successful bone marrow transplant in 2018 and her condition stabilised, according to Adrian. But the illness relapsed after the operation, and she had to return to the hospital for treatments. 

Felix and Leung met as trainee actors and have been married for 32 years, with him staying steadfastly by her side during these past seven years. 

yukiling@asiaone.com

#actors #celebrities #death #cancer