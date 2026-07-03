Lawrence Ng sells image rights to AI film, gets paid without acting

Hong Kong actor Lawrence Ng has sold his image rights to a production company for an upcoming film.

At a recent press conference for his new TVB drama Deadly Sins, Lawrence, 62, revealed that his 20-year-old self was digitally recreated by the company through artificial intelligence (AI).

He reportedly told the press that he has seen the final product and is satisfied with it, adding that the film gave him a chance to relive being a leading man in his 20s.

He did not reveal the name of the movie.

Lawrence, who is known for the 1991 film Sex and Zen and drama Healing Hands (1998 - 2005), revealed "the pay is pretty okay," and said he isn't worried about AI taking away actors' jobs.

"I can sit around without having to go filming myself. Even if I break my legs, I don't have to worry!" he joked.

He sees his decision as a chance to explore new avenues and keep up with the times.

Lawrence began acting in the 1980s, starring in over 60 dramas and movies in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com