Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 75, realises he's the '3rd party' in split from 39-year-old fiancee

Hong Kong veteran actor Lee Lung Kei has officially broken things off with his much younger Chinese fiancee Chris Wong following revelations that the 39-year-old is married and has a son.

"I understand now. I was the third party," the 75-year-old said in an interview with Sing Tao Daily, published Wednesday (Dec 31).

Allegations about Chris' marital status and teenage child had surfaced after she was photographed on Winter Solstice (Dec 21) having a meal with her husband, reported the Hong Kong publication.

Lung Kei initially shot down the rumours but confirmed a week later that the two have split amicably. He stated that they had gradually grown distant but maintained that he was unaware that Chris has a family.

"Now that I know, I wish them well. May the family be happy and live well," he expressed, tearing up afterwards, Sing Tao reported.

Since going public with their relationship in 2020, the couple has been scrutinised for their large age gap of 36 years.

The ex-TVB actor had vowed to Hong Kong media on multiple occasions that he would marry Chris, who had been jailed in 2024 for falsifying documents and overstaying. The pair reportedly exchanged hundreds of letters during her incarceration.

Upon her release from prison and deportation back to China this July, Lung Kei had presented her a bouquet of 60 roses and said he would accompany her.

It was reported in 2023 that Lung Kei had transferred seven properties to Chris to secure her future.

