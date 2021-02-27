Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat dies aged 70

Hong Kong veteran actor Ng Man Tat died in hospital today (Feb 27), according to media reports. He was 70 years old.

It was reported last week that the comedian was seriously ill and was admitted to a hospital in Hong Kong on Feb 20 to receive treatment for liver cancer.

Man Tat underwent surgery and later informed his good friend, actor Tenky Tin, that "the worst is over". Friends who visited him in hospital also said he was fine.

However, the latest media reports say that his health took a turn for the worse today and he was transferred to the ICU. The hospital reportedly informed his family to say their last words.

According to The Standard, Tenky told the media that Man Tat died at 5.16pm in Union Hospital. His family, including his wife, children and siblings, were at his death bed.

Tenky also said: "He left us peacefully. Doctors had been prescribing medications to help him feel better, he passed away in his sleep."

It is not mentioned why his condition deteriorated today.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat reportedly in hospital after cancer surgery

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com