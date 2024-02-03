Hong Kong actor Sean Lau takes photos with fan at Vivocity with wife Amy Kwok as photographer

If you see a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to veteran Hong Kong actor Sean Lau in Singapore recently, don't doubt it, as it may just be the actor himself.

A fan spotted Sean, 59, and his model wife Amy Kwok, 56, having lunch in a restaurant at Vivocity recently, requested a photo with them and uploaded it to his Facebook account on Feb 1, according to a report by Lianhe Zaobao on Feb 2.

The fan, who is unnamed, shared: "Sean was very low profile, he wore a black baseball cap and put his mask on immediately after eating."

He added that Sean and Amy completed their meal at the restaurant within 30 minutes and although they didn't converse much during the meal, Sean can be seen caring for Amy by sharing his food with her.

As the fan was concerned about bothering the couple and getting rejected, he only plucked up his courage to approach Sean and Amy as they were paying for their meal to ask for a photo with them.

"They were agreeable to it. In the end, we took a photo at an inconspicuous spot with his wife behind the camera," he recounted, adding that he was a fan of Sean and had started watching his movies since his secondary school days.

He added: "When they agreed to take a photo with me, I was very happy."

This is not the first time the couple has met fans in Singapore during their vacation. According to a post on Xiaohongshu, a fan had also uploaded two photos of when they met Sean and Amy at the Tiong Bahru Food Centre in 2019.

"We queued for the same stall and our eyes met… He looks exactly the same on screen, quite tanned. His wife is very fair and has a good temperament," the post read.

The fan also added that as they did not wish to disturb the couple, they did not request photos, but saw some other people approaching them for it and they were very easygoing.

