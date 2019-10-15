Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working

PHOTO: Instagram/wong_he, Screengrab/Facebook
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Wong He is best known for his role as a firefighter in TVB's Burning Flame series, but the actor recently proved that he was a real-life hero when he stepped in to direct traffic at a busy intersection in Mong Kok after its lights stopped working.

Clips of the incident posted on Facebook showed the 52-year-old smiling and giving fans thumbs-up signs as he expertly directed vehicles from different lanes to move across the intersection.

He explained to reporters that he had been passing by the area on Friday (Oct 12) at 4.20pm when he saw the intersection packed with vehicles.

The traffic lights were not working and a young man who was trying to direct traffic at the time did not seem to have proper training.

Wong He, who served in the Royal Hong Kong Police as an airport officer and a Police Tactical Unit member before becoming an actor in the 90s, decided to stop and help.

【前警察王喜在旺角街頭協助指揮交通】【咁都得系列】 佢好開心😃 佢真係做過警察嫁。

Posted by 傑出男公關 on Friday, October 11, 2019

According to Wong He, he directed traffic for about 20 minutes before the police arrived on the scene and took over.

Netizens took to social media to heap praise on the actor for his kind actions.

No uniform, but even better than those with uniforms. Strong!
Photo: Screengrab/Facebook
Thank you for showing your willingness to serve your fellow citizens that the Royal Police Force training instilled from over 20 years ago. I respect you!
Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

But this isn't the first time that He has saved the day.

In 1989, Wong He, who was still serving as a police officer at the time, rushed into a burning building to save two of his colleagues.

The dramatic rescue was recognised by the police in 2010 as one of the top 10 heroic acts in the history of the force.

View this post on Instagram

投票日投票

A post shared by 王喜 (@wong_he) on

Since Wong He made the switch to acting, he has starred in numerous iconic 2000s TVB dramas including Net Decepticon, Doomed to Oblivion and C.I.B. Files.

Last month, he stirred controversy with Jing Gun, or Police Baton, a four-minute mockumentary uploaded to his Facebook page that spoke out against police brutality in Hong Kong.

《警棍》第一集 全球同步放送！ #內藏實用彩蛋好使好用 #未經批准不得擅自轉載此片段

Posted by WONG HE 王喜 on Friday, September 13, 2019

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Hong Kong actors Inspiration kindness

TRENDING

Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam
Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang takes on ‘most depressing’ role
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
George Clooney&#039;s sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth

SERVICES