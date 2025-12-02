Actors Law Lan, Roger Kwok leave TVB

Hong Kong actors Law Lan and Roger Kwok have left broadcaster TVB.

Their confirmation comes after rumours of their departure circulated the internet and was reported by Hong Kong media.

Roger told reporters on Nov 30: "Thank you for your concern and I understand why you feel regretful! After being an artiste for so many years, I think the happiest thing is having a choice.

"It's best to decide every road by yourself! I hope to see everyone on more platforms!"

As for his future plans, the 61-year-old, who rose to fame after the drama Square Pegs (2002-2003), said he would announce it when the time is right.

He also declined to reveal why he left TVB, adding he won’t be focusing on a single field and would consider acting if he’s offered a suitable script.

Law Lan, who recently starred as Roger's mother in the drama The Fading Gold, told Ming Pao that TVB didn't discuss a contract renewal so she left when her contract expired.

After decades of being in TVB, the 91-year-old felt the broadcaster might no longer need an elderly actress.

"Not every drama needs an elderly character. The company has many artists," she remarked.

When asked if she was unhappy, she said: "No, I'm not unhappy… I'm taking a break for now. If a suitable role comes along and my health allows, I'll still take it.

"As I get older, the number of suitable work decreases, so the most important thing is good health."

Law Lan began working in the movie industry in 1939 and joined TVB in the 1970s, starring in numerous films and dramas. In 2000, she reportedly became the oldest Best Actress winner in the history of the 19th Hong Kong Film Awards, gaining recognition for her role in Bullets Over Summer.

