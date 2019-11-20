Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung posts rare video clip showing clear partial view of her third son

In a video clip posted on Weibo, a photo of Cecilia Cheung carrying Marcus, which showed a clear partial view of the boy, could be seen briefly.
PHOTO: Weibo/Cecilia Cheung
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has posted a rare video clip showing clearly part of the face of her third son Marcus, as the boy celebrates his first birthday on Monday (Nov 18).

The 39-year-old actress has previously shown only glimpses of the baby on social media, with an Instagram video in October showing grainy images of him.

In a video clip posted on Weibo on Monday evening, a photo of Cheung carrying Marcus, which showed a clear partial view of the boy, could be seen briefly.

Cheung wrote, "Happy first birthday, Marcus. I am very happy to have three sons."

The actress, who first came into prominence with director Stephen Chow's movie King Of Comedy in 1999, has two sons - Lucas, 12, and Quintus, 9 - with former husband, Hong Kong actor-singer Nicholas Tse. Both boys are living with her after the couple divorced in 2011.

Cheung has so far not disclosed who is Marcus's father.

The actress weighed in on the protests in Hong Kong last Friday when she posted on social media a quote from Chinese president Xi Jinping, who said last Thursday that the most pressing task for Hong Kong at present is to bring the violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

Cheung shuttered her fashion boutique in Central, Hong Kong, over the weekend to avoid trouble from protesters.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
celebrities Cecilia Cheung Hong Kong

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Homebuyers in China were promised &#039;park views&#039;... the property company built a plastic lake
Homebuyers in China were promised 'park views'... the property company built a plastic lake
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban

SERVICES