Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung posts rare video clip showing clear partial view of her third son

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has posted a rare video clip showing clearly part of the face of her third son Marcus, as the boy celebrates his first birthday on Monday (Nov 18).

The 39-year-old actress has previously shown only glimpses of the baby on social media, with an Instagram video in October showing grainy images of him.

In a video clip posted on Weibo on Monday evening, a photo of Cheung carrying Marcus, which showed a clear partial view of the boy, could be seen briefly.

Cheung wrote, "Happy first birthday, Marcus. I am very happy to have three sons."

The actress, who first came into prominence with director Stephen Chow's movie King Of Comedy in 1999, has two sons - Lucas, 12, and Quintus, 9 - with former husband, Hong Kong actor-singer Nicholas Tse. Both boys are living with her after the couple divorced in 2011.

Cheung has so far not disclosed who is Marcus's father.

The actress weighed in on the protests in Hong Kong last Friday when she posted on social media a quote from Chinese president Xi Jinping, who said last Thursday that the most pressing task for Hong Kong at present is to bring the violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

Cheung shuttered her fashion boutique in Central, Hong Kong, over the weekend to avoid trouble from protesters.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.