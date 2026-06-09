Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng dies aged 51 after long battle with cancer

Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng, also known as Nathaliie Ng, died today (June 9) aged 51 after battling cancer for years.

Her death was announced in a post on her social media accounts: "It is with grief and regret that we inform you Natalie died peacefully in her sleep this morning at the hospital."

It was also written in the post that she was admitted to hospital on the evening of June 5 and was with family and close friends during her final days.

They added: "Throughout her battle with cancer, Natalie remained strong and courageous, accomplishing many things she never imagined in her limited time, fulfilling numerous dreams.

"Her positive energy also inspired many others on her journey, encouraging them to face life's challenges with a positive attitude.

Natalie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, suffering a relapse in August 2024, which progressed to stage 4 in March 2025, with the cancer cells spreading to her liver, bones and brain.

In the latest post, it was also shared that Natalie's two daughters, aged nine and 12, will be cared for by her ex-husband, financial specialist David Chan.

The post thanked everyone for their support, adding that details of her funeral will be announced later, and requested space and privacy in the meantime.

Natalie debuted in Hong Kong showbiz in 1998 after winning second runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant that same year.

She acted in TVB series including The Kung Fu Master (2000), Kung Fu Football (2004), Hope For Sale (2004) and Iron Ladies (2020), as well as Hong Kong films including Un Baiser Vole (2000).

She married Chan — whom she met during her studies in the United States — in 2011. Natalie announced their divorce on social media in June 2025.

According to reports in December 2025, she dispelled rumours that her husband had walked out on her after her cancer relapse.

She shared then that relationship problems are never just one person's fault, adding that friction had been present between them even before her medical crisis.

Natalie also said then that her decision to announce their divorce was for transparency rather than malice, adding that the separation was amicable and they remained committed to co-parenting their daughters.

She added then: "We have always been good friends. Even if we can't be lovers, being friends is fine... I want to clear his name. He may not have been the best partner, but he's certainly a good father."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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