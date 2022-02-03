Hong Kong actress says Jet Li worse than Wang Leehom in treating ex-wife

Former beauty queen and Hong Kong actress Kong Suet Fa has joined in the discussion on "scoundrels in Chinese showbiz".

In a YouTube video posted to her account on Jan 29, the 73-year-old said: "Some people in the public have labelled Wang Leehom a scoundrel because of his [marriage scandal]. This led me to think that there a few of these guys in showbiz. One of them is Jackie Chan… The second is Jet Li."

In 1987, Jet married martial arts actress Huang Qiuyan and the couple had two daughters together. However, the marriage ended in 1990 after he fell in love with then-actress Nina Li.

Nina and Jet married in 1999 and have two daughters.

Suet Fa recounted how she once flew to Los Angeles to perform and invited Huang to her show. According to Suet Fa, Huang — who was working as a beautician there — declined, saying she was worried about losing her client if she cancelled the work appointment in order to attend the performance.

Should that happen, Huang wouldn't be able to pay for her living expenses in the States if she relied only on the earnings from her remaining two clients, according to Suet Fa. Huang's two daughters were in Beijing and she couldn't fly back to visit them during Chinese New Year because she couldn't afford the air ticket, said Suet Fa.

Suet Fa wondered why Jet didn't help Huang out financially, adding he was already very popular at that time and had filmed many movies.

It is not known whether he had helped Huang and their two children out financially. As of writing, he has not commented on Suet Fa's claims.

Suet Fa then compared Jet and Huang to Leehom and his ex-wife Li Jinglei, giving examples of how the Mandopop singer is financially supporting Jinglei and their three children and giving them a comfortable standard of living.

"Leehom really did all that he could. He's not a tycoon, he's a singer… Compared to Jet, Leehom did better," she added.

