Hong Kong actress Sharla Cheung still looking amazing at 52

She has been out of the public eye for a long time since she stopped acting, but that hasn't stopped Sharla Cheung from maintaining her looks.

At 52, the Hong Kong actress is every bit as stunning as during her heyday in the movie industry.

Sharla was back in the spotlight recently when she was spotted at a charity outreach in China held in August with close friend and Hong Kong actor Max Mok. The pair made deliveries and played with children, and her glowing looks won praise from the internet.

PHOTO: Weibo/ 莫少聪

Sharla started acting in the 1980s and gained popularity in the 1990s when she starred with Stephen Chow in numerous films. Her most notable works include Hong Kong classics such as Royal Tramp, Fight Back to School, Fist of Fury 1991 II, and Kung Fu Cult Master.

However, she left showbiz 17 years ago and spends her time visiting monasteries in China and listening to Buddhist scriptures. She was also spotted out and about with her boyfriend, who is 10 years younger.

PHOTO: Weibo/ 莫少聪

Most recently, she clarified that a comeback in acting is possible but she didn't explicitly say if anything is in the works. She told Apple Daily: "I still have to work anyway. It takes a lot of time to learn and practise Buddhism, but my senior said that I can do all of them together due to the worldly dharma law.

"It means that you can do perfectly well in everything you do, then will it all be perfect. So I can still work."

