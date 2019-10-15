Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung confirms pregnancy after keeping her marriage under wraps

PHOTO: Instagram/Shirley Yeung
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

Actress Shirley Yeung, the 2001 Miss Hong Kong winner, confirmed on Sunday (Oct 13) that she is pregnant with her second child, after earlier speculation in the media about her slightly bulging tummy.

The 41-year-old, known for roles in TVB dramas such as Angels Of Mission (2004) and The Brink Of Law (2007), is a single mother with a seven-year-old daughter.

According to Ming Pao Daily News, Yeung discovered she was pregnant when she went to see a doctor in a hospital in August.

Last month, she was spotted by netizens with a slightly bulging tummy while filming a television programme in Seoul. Earlier this month, she was seen attending a commercial activity in China in a loose-fitting blouse with an even bigger tummy.

Yeung, who has always stressed that she is single, told the Hong Kong media that she and her boyfriend had just registered their marriage outside Hong Kong in the middle of this year.

She said that she did not keep the marriage secret intentionally, but did not see the need to announce it as her husband is not from the entertainment industry.

Yeung, who had reportedly dated married businessman Peter Ko four years ago, denied that her husband is Mr Ko and declined to disclose more details about her husband.

The actress was involved in a nine-year relationship with actor Gregory Lee after she entered the entertainment industry.

She later fell in love with Hong Kong team diver Andy Ng and was pregnant with his child. She broke off with Ng after giving birth to their daughter Krystal in the United States in 2012.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

