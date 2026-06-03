Hong Kong actresses Rachel Kan and Christine Ng recount suffering sexual assaults while in showbiz

Showbiz might be glitzy and glamorous but it has a dark side too.

In the June 1 episode of Hong Kong talk show The Wonder Women, actresses Christine Ng and Rachel Kan talked about some predators they encountered in the industry.

Guest Rachel, who entered showbiz in 2001, shared that she went overseas to film a four-day-three-night travel programme as a rookie actress. During a break while they were out on a boat for filming, a man sitting next to her slipped his hand into her pants.

The 49-year-old recalled feeling helpless then and didn't dare to confront the man, simply retreating to the bathroom to hide. She didn't reveal in the talk show who the man is or whether he worked in front or behind the camera, as "it would be easy to find out his identity".

Later that night when she returned to her room, the man and another insisted on "escorting" her back. She recalled: "He tried to kiss me when we were at the door! I immediately pushed him away and shut the door.

"I didn't receive anymore travel programmes from then on."

Host Christine, 57, then came forward to share her own encounter. She had dinner and drinks with her co-stars one day and an actor pretended to be drunk, got into her taxi and tried to kiss her. She recalled rushing back to her room once the taxi reached her destination.

They bumped into each other for a few days at work where he tried to talk to her as if nothing had happened. Christine said: "He's a real scumbag!"

[[nid:737239]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com