Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived

All it took were two coincidences for Singaporean actor Hugo Ng to conclude that he wanted to retire in Penang.

First, while flying to Kuala Lumpur, his flight had to make a short technical layover in Penang. Secondly, it was also where his son, 21-year-old Justin, was conceived.

Hey, when all signs point to Penang, why question providence right?

It was exactly what 60-year-old Hugo thought as well when he spoke to China Press on Oct 30. While talking about his flight that made a stop in Penang, he said: "I thought it might be a sign from the heavens."

As if it wasn't mystifying enough, when Hugo's family moved to Penang earlier this month, he found out that the hotel in which Justin was conceived in was close to his house.

PHOTO: Weibo/吴岱融HUGO

For the uninitiated, Hugo is a former Channel 8 star in the 80s and became a household name in the 1984 Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (the first iteration of Mediacorp) period drama Pursuit.

He then ventured into Hong Kong showbiz in 1987 where he signed on with TVB and had the opportunity to act alongside veteran actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in the 1988 wuxia drama The Two Most Honorable Knights.

It was only in 2016 that Hugo made a comeback in Singapore where he played a leading man in Channel 8 drama The Dream Job; and that decision was motivated in part by his son who had to serve his National Service.