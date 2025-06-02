Hong Kong celebrity couple Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung expecting second baby

Hong Kong actress Bowie Chung announced on Instagram yesterday (June 1) that she and her actor husband Benjamin Yuen are expecting a second baby.

The 33-year-old posed with a strip of ultrasound scans while carrying their first child Yau Hei, who turns two this year. The post's caption wrote: "Yuen Yau Hei has a small belly. Mommy has a big belly!

"In the future, besides ducks, dogs and giraffes, you will have many loved ones grow with you and rely on one another. Thank you baby for choosing our home."

Benjamin, 44, playfully acknowledged the announcement in the comments, saying: "Papa will continue to work hard!"

Other Hong Kong celebrities also took to the comments section to congratulate the celebrity couple, including actresses Nancy Wu, Rosina Lam, Katy Kung, Selena Lee and Myolie Wu. Local actress Julie Tan also joined in on the celebrations.

Their son Yau Hei was born in November 2023 and has his own Instagram account, which has over 14,000 followers.

So, will we possibly see snippets of the new baby's life too?

In an interview with AsiaOne last November, Benjamin spoke about the couple's decision to share Yau Hei's moments publicly online.

He shared: "Actually, ever since Bowie and I started dating, we have been unable to keep our relationship private because the media would be interested to know about us. This seems to have created a pattern where we can't hide even if we wanted to.

"When we had our son, we wanted to create some memories of his growth, from his birth till about four to five years old, or even till the day he is capable of making his own decisions. We would then stop updating the page. But for now, we want to capture all his cute moments."

