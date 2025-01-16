Hong Kong former actor Wong He reveals he has kidney failure

Hong Kong former singer-actor Wong He has revealed that he has kidney failure.

However, his announcement came with the good news that his condition has improved.

In an Instagram post on Jan 14, the 57-year-old shared photos of his medical chart.

He wrote in the caption: "From being sentenced to 'a lifetime of kidney dialysis' to 'self-signing for discharge', from end-stage renal failure to stage 3b chronic kidney disease, this proves that the genes my parents gave me are rock solid."

In his hashtags, he also shared that he had rhabdomyolysis, the breaking down of muscle tissue, which led to kidney failure.

Wong He made another Instagram post seemingly confirming that he was in the hospital last December because of the disease.

Back on Dec 23, he shared a photo of himself on an intravenous (IV) drip, revealing that his hospital stay cost NT$7,000 (S$290) per night, but did not reveal his condition then.

Wong He also shared photos taken from before his hospital stay, July 15 and Dec 10, showing bruising on his body and face. According to Healthline, it can be a symptom of rhabdomyolysis.

His followers responded with their well-wishes on his two latest Instagram posts, with people telling him to "pay attention to your diet" and also to "monitor your blood sugar levels".

Wong He, a former policeman, began his showbiz career in 1992 as a host for ATV, before moving to TVB. He is best known for his role as a firefighter in Burning Flame (1998) and its 2002 sequel, for which he won the TVB Anniversary Award for My Favourite Television Character.

He now lives in Taiwan and the UK.

