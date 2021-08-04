Hong Kong movie Drifting clinches 2 awards at 15th FIRST International Film Festival

It was a night of double wins for Drifting at the 15th FIRST International Film Festival.

The film, produced by mm2 Entertainment Hong Kong, clinched the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award, making the first time a movie from Hong Kong has won both awards.

Drifting's actor, Tse Kwan-ho, received the trophies on the behalf of the cast and crew in the closing ceremony held at Qinghai, China on Monday (Aug 2).

He also delivered director Jun Li’s speech, saying: "Thank you to the judges for their affirmation of this movie. This is the first award that Drifting has been given since it premiered, which is very encouraging.

"Thank you to mm2, all the key crew and staff, all the cast, especially Francis Ng and Kwan-ho. Thank you for your understanding and support, and at times indulgence. I will continue to work hard and make good movies!”

Drifting’s actor Tse Kwan-ho at the 15th FIRST International Film Festival. PHOTO: FIRST International Film Festival

Drifting tells the story of Fai (played by Francis Ng), a man who found himself back on the streets after his release from prison. The film shines a light on the plight of the homeless staying in Sham Shui Po, one of Hong Kong’s poorest districts.

The film, which stars Francis Ng, Tse Kwan-ho, Rachel Lee, Cecilia Choi, Chu Pak Hong, Baby Bo Pui Yue and Will Or, was released in Hong Kong cinemas in June and earned over HK$6.4 million (S$1.11 million) at the box office.

It was chosen to compete in the Narrative Feature competition at the 15th FIRST Film Festival, which was its Chinese premiere. The film's screenings at the festival attracted strong interest from local moviegoers.

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Drifting continues to gain international popularity.

It has been selected for various international film festivals including the Rotterdam International Film Festival, Hong Kong International Film Festival, British Chinese Visual Festival, and Italy Udine Far East Film Festival.

The film was also recently selected for the Taipei Film Festival and will have its Taiwanese premiere there.

The FIRST International Film Festival, one of the most influential film festivals in the region, is committed to documenting the filmmaking of emerging Sinophile cinema. It is also dedicated to the discovery and promotion of emerging filmmakers and their early works.

