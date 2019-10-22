Hong Kong protests: Celine Ma is 'no hero' but will again confront vandals

She is "no hero" but TVB actress Celine Ma has said defiantly that she will still stand up to vandals again.

Speaking to media for the first time after she was attacked by pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong on Oct 6, the 51-year-old added that she just did what she felt any responsible person would do that day.

"I am no hero. I am just someone who loves Hong Kong a lot and someone who follows her conscience.

"My family and friends were worried about me but I have no regrets and if there is a repeat of the incident, I would do it again," the A Kindred Spirit actress was cited by Sin Chew Daily as saying.

She was attacked when she came across people in Mong Kok trying to destroy a Bank of China ATM.

In the altercation that followed after she started filming them with her mobile phone, she was hit with a tennis racquet.

She was also sprayed in the face.

Ma stood her ground and a man later beseeched the crowd to leave her alone, with another person - a foreign journalist - accompanying her to a police station.