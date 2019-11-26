Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng will weave his movies into his upcoming concert

A photo taken on Nov 24, 2019, shows Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng performing at the StarHub Night of Stars 2019 at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - For his Singapore Indoor Stadium concert on Dec 28, Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng will be incorporating some of his iconic movie scenes into the show.

The 52-year-old is known for starring in the Young And Dangerous films of the 1990s, about a group of young triad members, where he played the honourable and good-hearted gangster Chan Ho Nam.

He also starred in the 1998 fantasy film The Storm Riders, which was the highest-grossing Hong Kong movie at that time, where he played the powerful warrior Wind.

The star was in Singapore on Monday (Nov 25) and said in Mandarin at a press conferenceat the Grand Hyatt Singapore: "I will not only sing songs, I am also an actor and might put movies on stage and combine that with music."

Known for his signature wavy locks, Cheng acknowledged that having long hair will come in handy for the show, as it can be used to create different looks.

His hairstyle is so much a part of his image that when he cut it short in the past, people could not recognise him, he added. "Even though I was filming, people would ask me what I was up to. I guess (this hairstyle) is me."

And asked abouthis ever-youthful looks, he replied: "Everyone grows old. I think it is important to maintain a positive outlook, it will help a little.

"The world is becoming more complicated, but what is important is how you look at your work and life."

Many Singaporeans have gone to Hong Kong to attend his performances, he noted, and he was thankful for their enthusiasm and support.

During the press conference, he performed two Cantonese songs - Only Love You In A Lifetime and Age Of Friendship.

Cheng, who is married to Hong Kong actress Yoyo Mung, 46,made his official debut in 1986 through the singing competition TVB International Chinese New Talent Singing Championship.

He released his Cantonese debut album Don't Cry in the early 1990s and rose to fame with his third album On Stage.

His current tour kicked off in February in Hong Kong and has travelled to cities such as Macau and Tianjin.

He had previously performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 1998 and at the now-defunct Mandopop club Lunar, which used to be in Clarke Quay, in 2009.

On Sunday (Nov 24), Cheng also attended the StarHub Night Of Stars 2019, where he performed and also presented the top awards - Best Male Asian Star and Best Female Asian Star - to K-drama stars Kim Jae-wook and Park Min-young respectively.

ALONG WITH EKIN LIVE CONCERT 2019

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: 8pm, Dec 28

Admission: $108 to $228 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshub.com.sg or call 3158-7888).

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
Late K-pop star Goo Ha-ra left 'pessimistic' note, say police
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week

