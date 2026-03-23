Hacken Lee recalls touching encounters with Singapore fans: 'They broke into my song spontaneously'

Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee has fond memories of his fans here.

In an interview with AsiaOne recently for his upcoming concert at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on March 28 and 29, the 58-year-old Cantopop legend recounted one of his most memorable moments here.

He said: "During the encore segment, the Singapore audience broke into my [Cantonese] song Hung Yat (Red Sun) spontaneously. I was able to stay silent and let them sing the entire chorus.

"At that moment, I was just listening from the stage and felt very moved."

In addition, he is also appreciative of the thoughtful gifts that he receives from his supporters whenever they meet, including handwritten letters, drawings and USB flash drives with compilations of the best moments from his concerts.

"I always cherish their thoughtfulness," Hacken added.

While Hacken has performed in Singapore annually in the last few years, the last time he held a concert at MBS was in 2023.

On returning to the integrated resort, he said: "I've already established a special chemistry with the Singapore audiences. Coming here again this time, I feel more relaxed but also more excited at the same time, because I know everyone's expectations will be higher than before."

He also shared two of his must-have dishes every time he visits are Hainanese chicken rice and chili crab.

This year, Hacken has plans to meet Malaysia fans, appear in variety shows, as well as promote his new Mandarin song Ni De Ai Qing Hui Bu Lai (Your Love Can't Return), which was released in February.

The music video (MV) was directed by his son Ryan Lee, who is currently studying at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, majoring in Film and Television. It stars Hong Kong actors Angus Yeung and Alice Chung.

When asked how he felt about his son's direction and vision for the MV, Hacken said: "I would describe him as modern. He places great emphasis on the visual appeal and emotional rhythm of the shots.

"This time, the music video uses a lot of natural light, long takes and negative spaces, which combined with the song's seemingly calm yet turbulent inner feelings, is quite a pleasant surprise."

Hacken Live at Marina Bay Sands will be presented at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on March 28 and 29, with a special guest appearance by Malaysian singer-songwriter Gin Lee.

Tickets, which start at $138, are available on Sistic and Marina Bay Sands website.

[[nid:732061]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.