Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her

If Joey Yung does not dance when she sings as a guest in Kenny Kwan's concerts in Hong Kong this weekend, fans will not be upset with her.

Earlier this month, Yung, 39, known for her own high-energy shows, posted a picture of herself in a wheelchair.

Visibly drained, she had turned up in a hospital to seek medical treatment after her gruelling run of 19 Hong Kong concerts last month left her unable to walk without feeling immense pain.

The preparation for her shows and performances took a toll on both her kneecaps.

After each of her concerts, she tried to seek relief by soaking her feet in warm water.

But even when she had completed her 19 shows, the pain did not go away, affecting her ability to do even simple tasks like walking to the bathroom.

Yung eventually headed to the hospital where fluid was drained from her kneecaps which had ballooned.

Saying that she is able to walk with less effort now, she wrote: "Pain and sweetness in my life always come in equal measure.

"Looking back, they are all great memories (of her successful Hong Kong shows)."

