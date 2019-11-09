Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her

Visibly drained, Joey Yung had turned up in a hospital to seek medical treatment after her gruelling run of 19 Hong Kong concerts last month left her unable to walk without feeling immense pain.
PHOTO: Instagram/Yungchoyee
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

If Joey Yung does not dance when she sings as a guest in Kenny Kwan's concerts in Hong Kong this weekend, fans will not be upset with her.

Earlier this month, Yung, 39, known for her own high-energy shows, posted a picture of herself in a wheelchair.

The preparation for her shows and performances took a toll on both her kneecaps.

After each of her concerts, she tried to seek relief by soaking her feet in warm water.

View this post on Instagram

今天是pretty crazy演唱會一個月嘅紀念 上天一定很擔心我會把我的寶貝淡忘放下 所以在這個重要的日子 加插了一些意想不到的劇情 令我更加不能不在什麼都做不到 只能趟在床上去懷緬在一番這個即美麗又瘋狂的19天 首先希望大家能夠冷靜地看我以下的敘述 讓我好好為大家解釋一下 實在為什麼我會坐在這部輪椅上 是這樣的 演唱會過後 身體上的體力負荷達到了去虛耗程度 每一個器官關節都告訴我他們需要好好的休息 特別是我的腿部 不瞞大家說 在演唱會開始之前8月2號 我已經到診所請醫生幫我處理了膝蓋發炎的問題 亦都好像我的戰友們一樣 嘗試打一些啫喱到膝頭哥裏面 好讓工作能順利完成 在8月24號之後 每一天我的膝頭哥 每隔一段時間就會360度都像火燒一樣熱辣辣 不能屈不能伸 每天都會用熱水泡腳 亦會到找醫生復位 我亦相信這一切需要時間 不能一朝一夕便痊癒 昨天去看皇后的表演 情況比前些日子嚴重了 走路的時候拐着拐着 上車下車猶如一個老人家 回家脫鞋換衣服 沒有一個動作不會驚動到它的神經 睡覺的時候看着自己雙腿 已經明顯看到膝頭哥腫出兩個大球 總之怎樣放着兩條腿都是渾身不自然 雖然我不明白為何如此 但天色已晚 我選擇相信明天會好一些 到了今早 很明顯不是睡醒而是痛醒 一對膝蓋的水腫已經伸延到腳板 我嘗試用手將雙腿移去床邊 準備落床 但腳趾一碰到地下 眼淚已直標 我輕輕地叫媽媽過來 扶起我 然後我告訴他我的腿好像有點不舒服 請佢帶我去刷牙洗面 但是在這刻 我終於體會到什麼是舉步難行 本來不需5秒鐘便去到的洗手間 但這次卻要媽媽扶著我 足足花了10分鐘才走到過去 心知不妙 打給我最好的朋友求助 他說不用怕醫生已安排了12:30見我 這時候我什麼都做不到 只能坐着那一張 我從沒有做過超過5分鐘的椅子 一直在等 豆豆看著我替我難過 但老實說坐著的時候 兩隻腳並沒有好過一點 感覺好像有很多個士巴拿在不停裏面撬 接著腳板肩膀和背部的痛也接踵而來 我想著媽媽能夠頑強抗戰 我也可以 這時候我請媽媽幫我換衫 遙遠控制她為我找出我想要的衣服 我沒有想過穿一件衣服換一條褲着一對襪時就這麼困難 她亦同時提議我找一張輪椅 我們住的附近有很多好朋友 所以輪椅亦在半小時內送到 之後就是出發到醫生那邊 我坐着輪椅上 他們嘗試將腳踏放平讓我踩上 但是我連這個動作都做不到 到上車的時候 我在車門旁邊轉了很多個圈 想著我可以用什麼方法 最後是有三個人六對手在家我自己拿着副手才可把自己安放在座椅上 到了診所 醫生望着坐著的我 平日冷靜的他卻驚訝地問了一句為什麼會這樣 我說醫生我應該是過勞了 只是上天對我好到 要讓我完騷後兩個星期才發病 真的仁慈 好吧 經過檢查後 醫生果斷地說要為雙腿做麻醉 然後將膝頭哥裏面的戀之分泌抽出來 再為我打兩口消炎針 我感覺會舒服很多 望着那個牌匾 想起將要打針 我整個人都在發抖 身邊所有的親朋 不停在我耳邊說着不着邊際的無聊話 企圖分散我的注意 讓我哭笑不得 最後放了兩盤約有50 CC的水 我的膝蓋終於能夠輕輕的再次動起來 醫生着我輕輕走路給他看 我不敢也得試試 天呀 是慢但總算不再是如履針氈 回到家我的第二小隊 繼續接力護航 專程從沙田飛車出來為我準備午餐 然後吃藥 接着便是好好休息 到了晚上情況已經得到改善 我要告訴大家這是情不是想把大家嚇壞 而是在那關鍵一刻 我坐著什麼都做不到 只能在想 難道這就是為藝術而犧牲嗎 可笑的是 流著淚的我覺得就算這樣還是值得的❤️ 因為我在一個月後的今天 看到大家仍對這個演出的充滿思念感情 還為每一個部份配上他們各自解讀 節錄我和我的嘉賓的金句以及所有來自四面八方的高度評價 還有昨天晚上我們一班有份參與的兄弟姊妹坐在我的office裡欣賞那場不太完美的第一場 分享當中所有點滴和感動時刻 當下的我 此生無憾 P.s 不用擔心的，你們了解的容祖兒通常都是在安全的情況下才把驚險的東西告訴大家 今天早上那個大失方寸失禮到死的那個大喊包已回到我的心房大被蓋過頭 我的格言就是只要處理到的都不是大問題 這便是我的人生 苦與樂總是參半 回頭一看都是最好的記憶 晚安😘

A post shared by Joey Yung 容祖兒 (@yungchoyee) on

But even when she had completed her 19 shows, the pain did not go away, affecting her ability to do even simple tasks like walking to the bathroom.

Yung eventually headed to the hospital where fluid was drained from her kneecaps which had ballooned.

Saying that she is able to walk with less effort now, she wrote: "Pain and sweetness in my life always come in equal measure.

"Looking back, they are all great memories (of her successful Hong Kong shows)."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

