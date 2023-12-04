Hong Kong singer Kenny Kwan suffers 2nd-degree burns on face and hands after gas leak at home ignites

Philippine-born Hong Kong singer Kenny Kwan recently suffered second-degree burns.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram last Friday (Dec 1) to post that he wanted to share about his ordeal after he had already recovered.

"It happened exactly two weeks ago on Thursday night," he wrote. "An accident happened to me, a domestic accident. A gas leak, a careless act of ignition led to second-degree burns on my face and hands."

Second-degree burns affect the top layer of skin (epidermis) and the lower layer (dermis).

A collage of three photos shows Kenny with the skin on his face red and peeling, in a hair cap with white ointment on his face, and subsequently fully recovered.

Kenny wrote that he wanted to post photos of himself just after he received the burns, but thought he better not lest it scares his followers.

He added that he kept washing his face with cold water after the accident, and when he came to his senses, he realised that his hair and eyebrows were singed and his face and lips were red and swollen.

He recalled being "overwhelmed and frightened" at the time and his heart beating very fast. He took five minutes to realise he should call a car to go to the hospital.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0UE-QRBpIF/[/embed]

Getting burnt didn't stop Kenny from attending an event the very next day, Nov 17, as it had already been postponed once. He didn't tell the organisers about the accident and tried to cover up his injuries with makeup.

[[nid:660686]]

"Some fans asked me why I was wearing gloves and they thought my nose turned red because of the cold weather," he shared. "They even joked that I had lip augmentation surgery."

Though he had to turn down some work projects and also singer-actress Charlene Choi's birthday party, Kenny was grateful that he recovered quickly and found it "really miraculous" that he was healed after only a week of his skin peeling.

Adding that it was maybe because he took over 10 vitamins a day, Kenny wrote: "My recovery and metabolic rate surprised me too."

He also shared that he applied ointment regularly and avoided the sun, and has "basically fully recovered" except for his eyebrows, which had yet to fully grow back.

Singer Joey Yung left a string of broken-hearted emojis in the comment section, adding: "Luckily, you're still handsome."

Charlene also commented: "You really scared me to death!"

Kenny started the Cantopop duo Boy'z (now called Sun Boy'z) with his friend Steven Cheung in 2002, before leaving to pursue a solo career in 2005. He rejoined in 2010.

He has also acted in shows including dramas Banana Boy (2012) and The Legend of Chasing Fish (2013) and movies The Fox Lover (2013) and As the Light Goes Out (2014).

[[nid:660217]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.