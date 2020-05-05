Hong Kong star Nicholas Tse to leave his wealth to his two sons with actress Cecilia Cheung

Ever since Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse divorced actress Cecilia Cheung in 2011, he has been dogged by rumours of him neglecting his two sons with her - Lucas, 12, and Quintus, nine.

He even had to refute reports last year that he is not on good terms with Lucas and clarified that he gets along well with both his sons.

Now, a report on Tuesday (May 5) seemed to prove that he dotes on both of them as well, as he is reportedly planning to leave his wealth to the two boys.

According to Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media, Tse, 39, has a net worth of more than NT$4 billion (S$200 million). He has invested his money into a foundation under his name, listing Lucas and Quintus as the beneficiaries.

Tse has ventured into business as early as 2003 when he set up a post-production company which is valued at more than NT$24 billion at its peak. He sold the company later to a listed company.

Tse has also appeared in several variety shows in China, and apparently earned NT$120 million for being a mentor on the 2018 season of reality singing show Sing! China.

His food company Chef Nic is also doing well and has expanded its business to Taiwan. As if that's not enough, he also hosts a popular food travelogue.

Admittedly, last year's Hongkong protests and the Covid-19 pandemic have affected him; he's had to, for example, close four of his Chef Nic's Cookies outlets in the former British colony. But he's still a millionaire many times over despite these setbacks, reported Mirror Media.

Tse is currently in a relationship with Chinese pop queen Faye Wong, 50. His ex-wife Cheung, 39, gave birth to her third son in Nov 2018, but has so far not revealed who the father is.

