Hong Kong star Pakho Chau photographed in public shower, nudes leaked

Nude photos of Hong Kong singer-actor Pakho Chau have recently been circulating online, but the images were not taken by him.

In one photo, Pakho, 38, can be seen fully exposed as he takes a shower. In the other, he attempts to put on his underwear, unsuspecting of the camera filming him.

The photos appear to have been taken in a public shower.

Due to privacy concerns, AsiaOne will not be sharing the leaked pictures in this article.

Some netizens believe, however, that the images may have been digitally manipulated, with Pakho's face placed onto the body of another naked man.

Nevertheless, Pakho's agency announced in a statement: "We have already contacted our lawyers, and are seeking their advice. It is not convenient for us to respond [to the situation] at this stage.

"We reserve the right to press legal charges, thank you for your concern."

According to Hong Kong media outlet On.CC, actor Bosco Wong was similarly aggravated by the incident, telling reporters: "Being secretly photographed like this is an invasion of privacy. It is completely unethical and immoral.

"Since he has already contacted a lawyer to handle this, I am an outsider and I will not say too much."

Back in 2011, Bosco was snapped in the nude by paparazzi inside his then-girlfriend Myolie Wu's house.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time something so invasive has happened to Pakho.

In 2018, he was sneakily photographed by an 18-year-old teenager while changing his clothes in the gym, leading him to upload a lengthy post on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

Highlighting that it is a crime to snap pictures in a changing room, the star went on to add that it was an 'unacceptable' act: "I wanted to question him; firstly so I could protect myself, and secondly to let him know that he had committed a serious offence," he wrote in the post.

However, Pakho did not press charges despite his anger as the teenager had apologised and deleted all the photos. It is unclear if the recent photos are related to this incident.

