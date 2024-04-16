Hong Kong stars including Alan Tam, Michael Miu, Cecilia Yip show up for Eric Tsang's 71st birthday party

Veteran Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang celebrated his 71st birthday on Sunday (April 14), holding a party with reportedly 100 friends in attendance.

According to media reports, the dinner was held at an Italian restaurant at West Kowloon Cultural District and attended by two of his children, Taiwanese host Bowie Tsang and actor-director Derek Tsang.

From photos shared to social media, the star-studded guest list also included Alan Tam, Michael Miu, Cecilia Yip, Leung Ka Fai, Yuen Biao, Luisa Marie Leitao, Annie Man, Sherming Yiu, Jerry Lamb, Elena Kong, Angela Tong and Michael Tse.

Eric, who's currently TVB's general manager, said in his birthday wish: "I wish for all my brothers and sisters to be happy and healthy!"

