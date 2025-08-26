Hong Kong stars in Singapore: Kevin Cheng celebrates birthday, Kenneth Ma and Elaine Yiu attend private event

Kevin Cheng celebrates birthday

Kevin Cheng celebrated his 56th birthday in Singapore recently.

In an Instagram post on Aug 20, he posted photos of himself, as well as a photo of celebrity stylist Martin Wong taken together with his eldest son Rafael and tagged The Barracks Hotel Sentosa.

He wrote in the caption: "This is my first time travelling with my son alone. I either helped take photos of him, or he took photos of me, so there are no photos of us together, but the memories are in my heart."

Kevin was believed to have travelled to Singapore in early August after attending a promotional event in Kuala Lumpur with his actress wife Grace Chan on July 29.

He was spotted at Universal Studios Singapore on Aug 6 near Transformers The Ride by a Xiaohongshu user, who posted a Reel of her encounter.

Another Xiaohongshu user saw Kevin taking photos at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa and posted a picture on Aug 9, adding that he is "very handsome in person".

Kenneth Ma and Elaine Yiu attend private event

Hong Kong stars Kenneth Ma and Elaine Yiu were spotted arriving at Changi Airport on Aug 22.

In a fancam uploaded on Instagram on Aug 24, Kenneth, 51, was seen exiting the arrival hall in a black T-shirt and khaki cargo pants.

Elaine, 44, followed closely behind in a green T-shirt with a black blazer and jeans. As fans greeted her, she waved at them and accepted two bouquets of flowers. While she was waiting for her transport outside the airport, Elaine took off her mask and posed for photos. She also signed autographs, took selfies and chatted with her fans.

The user shared in a separate post on Xiaohongshu that Kenneth and Elaine were in Singapore for a private gala event.

In a separate fancam, Elaine and Kenneth were seen walking inside a colonial-style building.

Elaine was also seen entering what appears to be JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach with staff members while greeting her fans waiting outside.

