HK superstar Chow Yun Fat owns 8 properties, combined value exceeds $162m: Reports

Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat is living it big.

The 70-year-old actor-filmmaker was recently spotted driving into the 3,067sqft mansion he shares with his wife, Singaporean Jasmine Tan, drawing a renewed interest into his property portfolio.

STHeadline reported that the house is located on Cumberland Road in Kowloon, an area known to cater to the rich and famous. Bruce Lee's former home is also on the same street.

The detached home was purchased by Fat Gor, as he is affectionately known, for about HK$14.7 million (S$2.38 million) back in the 1990s, according to HK01. Since then, it has increased in value by almost 15 times and was estimated to be worth HK$200 million at its peak.

He also owns other properties at The Peak, Sai Kung and Mong Kok, with his net worth estimated to be over HK$1 billion (S$162 million).

His three-bedroom Peak house was purchased for HK$128 million in 2010, a record per square-foot at that time. It boasts 2,547sqft of liveable space, with a garden measuring 2,000sqft and rooftop space of 700sqft, and overlooks the sea, reported STHeadline.

Fat Gor reportedly did not live in the house or rent it out, and tried to sell it in 2022 for HK$220 million.

But it sat on the market, and despite relisting it for HK$195 million two years later, it has yet to sell.

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drimac@asiaone.com

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