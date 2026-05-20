Former TVB actor Shek Sau seen wearing hearing aids after auditory loss

Shek Sau's recent appearance in a talk show has caught the attention of the public.

The former TVB star was seen sporting a pair of hearing aids in the latest episode of Star Weekly, making a guest appearance with fellow actors Michelle Yim and Louis Yuen.

The 78-year-old Hong Kong actor previously opened up about his hearing problems, explaining how he couldn't hear the music while performing on stage in 2021. A subsequent medical assessment revealed that his hearing had plummeted to 60 per cent.

As a big fan of music, Shek Sau attributed the permanent damage to bad habits, including his frequent use of headphones, playing the drums and the saxophone. He admitted that many friends had advised him to protect his hearing in the past and he deeply regretted ignoring them.

He has since stopped drumming and now wears earplugs when playing the saxophone.

He reportedly spent HK$50,000 (S$8,200) on custom-made hearing aids, specially designed to fit the shape of his inner ear, to maintain a sleek image on camera.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com