TVB actress Koni Lui accused of standing on parking space to chope it

It's not uncommon to see viral videos of people standing in parking lots to reserve a space, but what happens when it's a celebrity?

A netizen in Hong Kong uploaded dash cam footage of a woman standing just next to a parking lot to a Facebook group called Drive Safely, accusing her of trying to reserve it.

In the video, she could be seen talking on the phone and looking around even when the cam driver pulled up to the roadside lot.

"Miss Lui, you can't reserve a spot with your body…" the cam driver said in the caption.

The video went viral shortly with netizens speculating that the woman was TVB model-actress Koni Lui, who was the second runner-up at the Miss Hong Kong 2006 pageant. Some were disgusted with her action and reportedly called on her to explain herself.

A netizen claiming to be the owner of the footage also came forward to share what happened: "When I went to the lot, Miss Lui didn't walk away at all. The man next to her also came over and said that the lot was reserved for them."

The 40-year-old star addressed the situation at a press event last Friday (June 16), confirming that she was the woman in the video but wasn't using her body to reserve the parking lot.

Koni clarified that she was filming at the time and some residents gave up their parking space to the crew to park their vehicle. She added she was waiting for the crew on the street and went to the sidewalk afterwards.

She added that at filming locations, the crew would avoid blocking the street with the filming equipment.

While some netizens left supportive messages for Koni on social media, saying she wasn't actually standing in the lot, others accused TVB of not having "public morality".

