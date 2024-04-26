Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung now a livestreamer, allegedly once charged $230 for private chats

The last time Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung appeared onscreen was in the 2019 film Top Female Force.

Now, the 45-year-old former beauty queen has taken on a new venture — livestreaming.

Lately, netizens on social media platforms like Weibo have been pointing out how the mother of two has been livestreaming "almost every day", with one alleging that she used to charge 1,200 yuan (S$230) for private chats with people.

But netizens were mostly encouraging.

"Wow, it's a great way to interact with your fans... Hope you become more and more popular" said one.

Another commended her for her courage: "Shirley is able to stand on her own two feet... Money is not everything, the most important thing is self-improvement."

"You can make a lot of money through livestreaming. Shirley is really smart, I admire her. Keep it up!" praised another netizen.

Shirley rose to fame after winning the 2001 Miss Hong Kong pageant. She started her acting career with broadcaster TVB shortly after and debuted in the 2007 drama The Threat of Love 2.

