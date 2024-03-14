TVB 'auntie' actress, 79, leaves after 30 years, says broadcaster's system not suitable for the elderly

You've probably seen her play an auntie in a drama or two.

Veteran Hong Kong actress Alice Fung announced that she has left TVB amicably after over 30 years with them.

"From the big screen to the small screen, from the small screen to the mobile phone screen, from being youthful to having grey hair, the journey of more than 30 years has come to an end," wrote the 79-year-old in an Instagram post yesterday (March 13).

"I was lucky…I was fortunate to work side by side with so many excellent colleagues, and I was fortunate to be supported and loved by audiences. Every applause and recognition is the driving force for me to persevere."

She thanked TVB for giving her the chance to act and live the lives of various characters.

Alice started her film career as a child actress in the 1950s, being the daughter of late actor-director Fung Fung. As an adult, she initially worked as a cabaret and nightclub singer before joining ATV in the 1980s and moving to TVB in the 1990s.

At the Film and Television Expo yesterday, Alice revealed to HK01 the reason behind her departure: "The system has changed… many things have changed, which are not so suitable for older people like me. I hope that one day, TVB will find me suitable and we can work together again. This farewell isn't forever."

She added that the broadcaster has to support many employees and it is tough with competition from more platforms.

"We are old and cannot go to so many events. TVB also has to support us, which is a difficult burden," she said, adding that she was getting fewer offers for roles compared to the past, thus affecting her income.

Alice added she was thankful that TVB had "sheltered her from the wind and rain" in the days before the various media platforms of today.

