Hong Kong veteran singer and Carol Cheng's ex Lui Fong welcomes first child at age 56

It's better late than never for Hong Kong veteran singer Lui Fong who became a first-time dad on Saturday (Aug 8) at the age of 56.

Lui Fong, famous for his classic songs Old Love Song and The Crescent Moon, told the media: "I'm very happy, it was a smooth birth. I was in the delivery room with my wife and I cut the umbilical cord. My daughter weighs around 3kg and looks exactly like me."

He added that he'd arrange for family and friends to visit once the coronavirus pandemic has eased.

Lui — who dated Hong Kong TV host Carol Cheng for 16 years before breaking up in 2008 — married e-commerce entrepreneur Rainbow Ng, 40, earlier this year in May.

The Hong Kong media dubbed Ng 'Queen of E-commerce' after she founded Fresh To Go, an e-commerce platform offering door-to-door food delivery. She is said to have a net worth of over HK$50 million ($9 million).

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com