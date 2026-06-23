Hong Kong TV host Lillian Sze dies of ovarian cancer 4 months after diagnosis

Hong Kong TV host Lillian Sze died of ovarian cancer on Sunday (June 21).

She is best known for being a host on ViuTV and who could speak four languages — Cantonese, Mandarin, English and Korean. Hong Kong media reported that she was in her 20s.

Her death was announced via a post on her Instagram account the same day.

It was signed off by her loved ones, including her singer boyfriend Kay Chan: "Whether it was in her work or in her daily life, Lillian was always positive and optimistic in everything she did. Even in the face of her illness, she still used her positive energy to cheer herself up.

"We are grateful for all the care and love you've given her and we ask you to give us some space to deal with the afterlife arrangements, and please remember our energetic Lillian."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ1v5vDxKZu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Lillian, who was also a regular emcee for South Korean and Thai celebrity fan-meets in Hong Kong, had revealed her diagnosis less than a month ago in late May through an Instagram post.

She said a 10cm ovarian tumour was discovered in October 2025 and that it had grown to 17cm.

She added that she underwent surgery to remove the tumour after doctors officially diagnosed it to be cancerous in February. She also had a hysterectomy in April.

On June 17, she revealed on Threads that her condition had deteriorated and she was no longer fit for chemotherapy. Instead, she would be put on palliative care.

"I want to be useful, so I've applied to be a body donor," wrote the host for ViuTV's entrepreneurship programme Innovative Teen. "I hope to help more students in the future, and I believe everyone will support [my decision]."

According to the National University Health System (NUHS), ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer among women in Singapore and its incidence is increasing here.

It is known as the deadliest gynaecological cancer because it is usually detected in its later stages of development and spread. In its early stages, ovarian cancer does not have obvious symptoms.

As the cancer grows, symptoms include a swollen or bloated abdomen, trouble eating or feeling full quickly, feeling tired all the time, among others.

NUHS adds that most symptoms can also be caused by problems other than cancer, and that only a doctor can tell for sure. Any woman with these symptoms should consult her doctor.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

[[nid:737662]]