Here's Hong Kong's 'prettiest ghost' Pauline Wong, over 20 years after retirement

Just like the late Lam Ching Ying was known for being the exorcist in classic Hong Kong hopping vampire movies, Pauline Wong won fame playing just one type of roles — ghosts.

The retired Hong Kong actress is iconic for playing the ghost bride Xiaoyu in the 1985 film Mr Vampire, and her string of supernatural roles back then won her the title Queen of Ghosts.

Pauline and fellow actress Joey Wong were also nicknamed Chinese showbiz's "prettiest ghosts".

Pauline, now 60, faded from the limelight since she retired from showbiz in the 1990s; however, she recently popped up in headlines again.

On March 1, actress-singer Rosanne Lui posted on Facebook photos she took with several celebrities of yesteryear, including Pauline, during her concert tour in the US.

Pauline Wong (left) and Rosanne Lui. PHOTO: Facebook/Rosanne Lui

Media reports said Pauline moved to the US after getting married in 1991 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2002. She reportedly had suicidal tendencies and also tried to harm her husband.

Thankfully, he stayed by her side and she recovered with professional help.

