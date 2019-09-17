Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo

Everyone knows that 'if you like it then you shoulda put a ring on it'.

Well, had local actor Nick Teo tried, his girlfriend Hong Ling would have shot him down because she doesn't want to get married.

Nick, 30, told 8world.com today (Sept 17) that he had planned a trip to Cebu to surprise Hong Ling for her 25th birthday and she was so touched that she cried.

However, the 25-year-old actress also thought that Nick was going to propose and he said: "At that time, I asked her if she would agree had I really proposed and she actually said no."

The topic of marriage has always been a point of discussion between the lovebirds.