Hong Ling once wet the bed as a teenager, says it 'would happen to anyone when they were young'

It's not often that people air their dirty laundry in public, but local actress Hong Ling did so on the latest episode of the Mediacorp variety show Liar Liar Pants on Fire.

And, we have to commend her for being so open about it because it's really not something you want to tell people about.

On the show, she had to share the most embarrassing incident that has happened to her and she confessed that she once wet the bed as a teenager.

It happened when she was in secondary school. At that time, she was in the concert band and they travelled to Genting Highlands to participate in a competition.

The 26-year-old said: "I had a dream that night, but I can't really remember it now. All I remember was that I had a sudden urge to pee, and I needed to go to the toilet. I went to the toilet [in the dream] and then, I [woke up and] realised I had wet the bed... I didn't know what to do so I tried to clean up the mess."

Hong Ling added that she was bunking with her bandmate and they were sharing the bed, and the girl was "jolted awake by me".

Fortunately, her bandmate didn't ask any questions when Hong Ling removed the bedsheets.

When AsiaOne asked Hong Ling in an interview why she decided to share this incident when there were probably others, she explained that she didn't have that many embarrassing moments and this is "probably the only one I could think of".

She chalked up the oopsie to her unusual sleeping patterns and how she always consume too much water at night.

And, she readily admitted that her boyfriend, local actor Nick Teo, had no idea that this happened.

The starlet wasn't concerned that it would be picked up by the local media, thus magnifying and placing her embarrassing experience in the vast and undying world of the internet.

She said: "I think the incident is something that is quite normal that would happen to anyone when they were young. Also, being a public figure, if I'm concerned about everything that's being picked up by the media, I wouldn't be an artiste."

