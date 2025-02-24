Hong Ling's mum dies aged 52: 'She still cooked for us in her final days'

Local actress Hong Ling's mother has died at the age of 52.

The announcement was made by the 30-year-old's actor husband Nick Teo this morning (Feb 24).

The 35-year-old posted an obituary on Instagram Story with the caption: "My mother-in-law passed away yesterday. The wake will be held this afternoon onwards. PM me if you need more details."

Hong Ling followed up with a tribute in the afternoon on Instagram.

"My beautiful and loving mummy. She is Thai, and when she came to Singapore, she knew nothing — not the language, not the culture," she wrote.

"A mother's love for her child, she was afraid I would be laughed at by my classmates for speaking Thai, so she forced herself to learn Chinese from scratch, just so that she could help me fit in."

She also shared that her mum Kaewsoda Kesorn would always cook her favourite Thai dishes when she came home and, even in the latter's final days, while undergoing chemotherapy, she would still whip up home-cooked dishes for the family.

"It was as if she was trying to give us one last piece of her, knowing her time was running out," Hong Ling wrote.

She added that her mum always put her family before herself and only started pursuing her own interests three years ago, such as gardening, tai chi and hiking.

Hong Ling ended her post saying: "She is no longer in pain. My dad and I were by her side when she left… We will see her again. Soon."

Over the years, Hong Ling would share photos of them together on social media.

In 2020, as part of a Mother's Day initiative, she penned a letter to her mother and wrote on Instagram: "I am always grateful for my mum who has been showering love and care for our family.

"During the circuit breaker period, she has been cooking non-stop every day, just to feed us. We love her to the moon and back!"

Kaewsoda's wake will begin this afternoon and the cortege will depart on Thursday at 10am.

