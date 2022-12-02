Hottie Wi Ha-jun wants to grow old in a 'sexy way'

Khoo Yi-Hang
AsiaOne
Heartthrob Wi Ha-jun hopes he can grow old sexily.
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/GQ Korea

As much as we'd like to see him sport the good looks of a silver-haired fox in his 60s, Wi Ha-jun's definition of 'sexy' isn't what we had hoped it would be.

In a recent interview with GQ Korea, the 31-year-old Squid Game actor revealed his wish to "grow old in a sexy way" by the time he's 60.

While you can be sexy at 60, how do you grow old sexily?

Laughing, he explained: "Being considerate as a person and respecting juniors, seniors and friends — I think people who have that kind of heart are cool and sexy."

And perhaps he's also feeling a little older — and maybe sexier — these days. When asked what makes him sad because it's gone, he replied: "My left knee cartilage."

But his eye-catching good looks aren't always a boon for him, Ha-jun added.

"I think I'm too conscious of what others think of me," he said.

"I don't have confidence or faith in myself, I can't focus on my work because I'm thinking about others — I think this is a useless worry."

Ha-jun was in Singapore earlier this year for the filming of the Netflix K-drama Little Women. He was spotted at a seafront condominium — in full view of residents — together with co-star Kim Go-eun as they filmed scenes for the show.

In the interview, he also spoke about his experience filming with Little Women's director Kim Hee-won who he said influenced him the most this year.

"I felt a lot of things on set and thought to myself that I want to be a leader and an adult like her one day."

He added: "If I believe in myself and do it with confidence, I think I'll get much better results [in what I do]."

Being truly comforted

Ha-jun also shared a moment when he felt that he was truly comforted — but it wasn't one with family or friends.

"It was during a fan-signing event," he said. "I was very worried because it was my first official fan-signing event.

"I was afraid no one would come and honestly, I wasn't confident. But more people came than I expected and they liked the event and cheered for me — I was really touched."

On his family, he said: "I put an image of my parents in my status message and wrote that they're the driving force of my life. I think my parents are what gives me energy to live out my life."

Addressing both his fans and himself, Ha-jun shared a few words of encouragement to sum up the year.

"You've worked hard, and whatever you choose in life, it'll be a good asset to you. Well done!"

