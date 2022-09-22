House of the Dragon ratings continue to rise, averaging 29 million viewers per episode

Viewership to HBO's House of the Dragon continues to soar.

The show now averages 29 million viewers per episode across its first five episodes. The recent fifth episode even drew three per cent more viewers than the episode before it.

The Game of Thrones prequel seems to be going the way of its predecessor. Game of Thrones averaged more than 44 million viewers per episode for its eighth and final season in 2019.

House of the Dragon takes fans 175 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Created by Ryan Condal along with George RR Martin, and co-showrun with original series vet Miguel Sapochnik, the series takes a look at the start of the decline of the House Targaryen.

The series takes a leaf out of Fire and Blood and Dance of the Dragons books.

10 million viewers tuned in to see the show's first episode, setting the tone for the rest of the series.

The show began gaining viewers steadily with each episode except episode three, which came out on Labour's Day weekend and saw a drop of one million in cable viewership.

Recently released episode five saw the wedding between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).

It also saw Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) donning her green dress, signalling her protest against the dragons.

Daemon (Matt smith) has been as unpredictable and unreliable through the five episodes as the narratives of Martin's books, while King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) health sees a constant decline.

Taking a leap of another decade, episode six, The Princess and the Queen, will see Alcock and Carey trade their roles with Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke as Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent respectively.

The new episode will air on September 25.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.