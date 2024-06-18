'How to be like this at 49?' Netizens wowed by Charmaine Sheh's bikini photos on Thailand vacation

Charmaine Sheh took a vacation in Thailand with friends recently and netizens were amazed by the photos she posted on social media.

But it's not the scenery which grabbed their attention.

In an Instagram post on June 17, the 49-year-old Hong Kong actress flaunted her impressive figure with three photos of herself sitting by the poolside in a black bikini and mesh cover-up.

"Smiles are little rays of sunshine that brighten lives," she wrote in the caption.

Another photo she posted showed the friends that she went on the trip with — including Hong Kong actresses Janet Chow, Angela Tong, Toby Leung, Annie Man, Sherming Yiu and Margaret Chung — all clad in black swimwear.

The group has been described by Hong Kong media as the "seven demonesses", with the term also appearing in hashtags to Margaret's photos.

Wrote Charmaine in the caption to her picture: "Taking a break from the world and pampering ourselves on this incredible trip!"

Many netizens expressed their admiration for Charmaine and her youthful physique in the comments section of her posts.

One of them wrote: "How to be like this at 49? Idol."

"Miss Hong Kong [for] sure," another netizen commented.

Celebrities, including Hong Kong singer-actress Sammi Cheng, actors Joel Chan, Candice Yu, Samantha Ko and Tavia Yeung also left heart-eyes and fire emojis on her post.

Wrote Tavia: "Hot."

The women also photographed themselves in white swimsuits, which Margaret, 47, posted on Instagram on Tuesday (June 18).

She wrote: 'We celebrated together, cried together, laughed till our belly aches and most importantly, lifted each other up when any of us had fallen. I love you girls, looking forward to making many more epic memories together!"

Another post of the girls' trip by Toby showed seven of them frolicking on the beach with the hashtags, "seven sisters", and "unbreakable bonds".

