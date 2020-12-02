How could that little girl have done all those things? BoA, 34, reflects on debut 20 years ago

It's already hard enough to believe that South-Korean singer BoA is reaching her mid-thirties, given her youthful looks. But what is more surprising might be that 2020 marks her 20th year in the music industry.

The 34-year-old recently dropped her new album Better. And since it marks two decades since she was a young fresh-faced singer, she took some time to look back and reflect on how far she has come since in an interview with The Korea Herald.

The Queen of K-pop shared that she occasionally wondered how that little girl could have done all those things, referring to her 13-year-old self when she first debuted under S.M. Entertainment.

"I'd like to thank younger BoA for standing strong against all those hardships," she said.

Sharing that she often looks at her past videos, she acknowledged, "I wouldn't be here if it were not for her."

For her latest album, which is her 10th full-length album and a commemoration of her 20 years as a singer, BoA devoted a year and a half toward album preparations.

"It still feels a bit weird that it's already been 20 years. So many people have congratulated me, but I feel like people around me are putting more weight on it than I do," she said.

It is her love for her craft, as well as a responsibility that she feels towards music that has allowed her to be where she is today, even after so many years.

"I want to keep taking care of myself so that I can continue dancing and singing over the next 10, 20 years. My next goal is to celebrate my 30th year anniversary,” she quipped.

The K-pop legend was the first Korean artist to have an album included in the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2009 and has multiple hit singles in both Korea and Japan such as No.1, My Name and Hurricane Venus.

