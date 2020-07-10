How do celebs like Fan Bingbing, Park Shin-hye and more look like without makeup

We love it when celebrities get all glammed up for movie premieres and red carpet events. But what happens when they are at home and they strip off all those layers of makeup. They are pretty much like us, really. Take a look to see if you can recognise your favourite stars when they are bare-faced.
Christina AguileraPHOTO: Facebook
The diva songstress loves playing with makeup. In fact, bright lips and long lashes have been Christina’s signature since the early-2000 when she started experimenting with more glam looks.
But the pop star also looked stunning – and almost unrecognisable – on the new cover of a US magazine without a stitch of makeup on, saying that she’s at a point in her career where she wants to “strip it all back.”
Angelina Jolie
She isn’t one of the most beautiful women in the world for nothing. From her sultry bedroom eyes to her sensual lips, Angelina is a total looker!PHOTO: Facebook
We think she looks even better when she goes completely ‘au naturel’ and let’s her inner siren shine through.
Kylie JennerPHOTO: Facebook
As the queen bee of her own beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan is rarely seen without a full face of makeup on.PHOTO: Snapchat
We wish she would go barefaced more often though. Just look at those adorable freckles!
Jennifer LawrencePHOTO: Facebook
She’s a spokesperson for Dior, so JLaw always has to put her best foot forward and she does this by turning to the power of makeup to transform her from frumpy to fabulous.PHOTO: Facebook
When she’s not working, however, Jen has a pared back beauty routine and prefers to not wear any makeup at all.
Katie HolmesPHOTO: Facebook/Katie Holmes
Katie turns up the glam whenever she makes a red carpet appearance. No surprise then that she was the face of beauty brand, Bobbi Brown, back in the day.PHOTO: Instagram/katieholmes
Katie still gives great face even when she’s not glamming it up for the cameras. Check out the actress’s bare-faced selfie fresh out the shower here as proof.
Blake LivelyPHOTO: Instagram/lorraineschwartz
Since her Gossip Girl days, Blake has hardly put a foot wrong when it comes to her beauty look. She an MVP on the red carpet and usually likes to go full-on glam.PHOTO: Facebook/Blake Lively
Away from the limelight, however, Blake’s a typical southern American girl at heart. That means frolicking around in the great outdoors without any makeup on.
Sofia Vergara
This Columbian beauty is no stranger to turning up the glam factor when she hits the red carpet. Just look at her flawless face!PHOTO: Instagram/sophiavergara
But Sofia also likes to kick back during her time off and go barefaced and good for her because her skin is gorgeous.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga is famous for her extravagant tastes in fashion and makeup but it’s all part of her onstage persona.PHOTO: Instagram/ladygaga
The real Lady Gaga aka Stefani Germanotta keeps it cool by going barefaced when she’s not performing.
Jessica Alba
This Latino stunner always presents her best self to the world. She has to as the face of her own company, Honest Beauty.PHOTO: Instagram/jessicaalba
She’s not afraid to bare her sweaty post-gym visage to her followers on Instagram, however. Note that she still looks gorgeous even without any makeup on.
Cindy Crawford
It’s mind blowing that Cindy Crawford is 54 years old. The nineties supermodel looks as stunning as ever and can still take a good shot if need be.PHOTO: Instagram/cindycrawford
She’s equally as beautiful without any makeup on. Check out her fresh-out-of-the-shower selfie, which emphasises her natural bone structure.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz has been making heads turned since the early aughts with her vivacious personality and megawatt smile.PHOTO: Instagram/camerondiaz
These days she’s going makeup-free more often to highlight the pressures of ageing gracefully in the limelight.
Beyonce
Beyonce is a bonafide chameleon when its comes to her beauty persona. She’s tried everything from sleek and sophisticated to daring and bold makeup looks.PHOTO: Instagram/beyonce
In this selfie though she’s gone back to her roots by embracing her natural curls and going barefaced in front of the camera.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway always cuts a stylish figure whenever she makes a red carpet appearance.PHOTO: Instagram/annehathaway
She’s a fan of letting her skin breathe in between movies though and likes to go without makeup whenever possible.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys used to pile on the product whenever she had to perform live during concerts, TV appearances and awards shows.PHOTO: Instagram/aliciakeys
She started a barefaced beauty revolution recently when she decided to stop wearing makeup entirely. Here she is posing with Tracee Ellis Ross at the MTV Music Video Awards.
Adriana Lima
This stunning Brazilian model gives great face whether she’s on the runway or red carpet.PHOTO: Instagram/adrianalima
But even models have their bad days. Adriana posted her tired, unmade up face on Instagram following a gruelling photo shoot abroad.
Adele
The British songstress has made strong brows and thickly lined cat eyes her beauty signature throughout the years.PHOTO: Instagram/adele
She had to do without her makeup essentials recently when she fell sick. We think her eyebrows still look pretty flawless though.
Cara DelevingnePHOTO: Facebook
The model-turned-actress sparked a wave of eyebrow envy when she first hit the runways and she’s usually rocking a full face of makeup on every occasion.PHOTO: Facebook
But Cara’s never been one to take herself too seriously — she’s always sharing silly photos and videos of herself online, and isn’t afraid to show off her natural beauty.
RihannaPHOTO: Facebook
Whether she’s performing at a music awards show or promoting her own line of beauty products, it’s not often we catch the chart-topping performer sans makeup.PHOTO: Facebook
This picture’s proof that you can’t hide true beauty, even behind a funny face.
Fan BingbingPHOTO: Instagram/fanbingbing
She’s one of China’s most bankable stars and a style icon in her own right. Fan Bingbing always looks immaculate whenever she steps out for a movie premiere or awards show.PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰
But she has her off days too! Just take a look at this barefaced selfie, which shows the star’s enviable skin sans makeup.
Gwyneth PaltrowPHOTO: Instagram/gwynethpaltrow
The lifestyle expert who brought phrases like “conscious uncoupling” to our attention never puts a foot wrong in the beauty department.PHOTO: Instagram/gwynethpaltrow
She even practices what she preaches in terms of keeping it clean when she’s not in front of the camera, as evidenced by this no makeup snap.
Lucy LiuPHOTO: Facebook/Lucy Liu
Elementary actress and former Charlie’s Angel Lucy Liu always steps up her beauty game and looks beautiful when she’s gracing an awards show with her presence.PHOTO: Facebook/Lucy Liu
But the New York-born Liu also knows how to pare it back and looks gorgeous without any makeup on. We love her natural freckles too!
Park Shin-hyePHOTO: Instagram/ssinz7
The Doctors actress always looks so put together and stylish whether she’s on screen or off, which is probably why she’s the ambassador for K-beauty brand, Mamonde.PHOTO: Instagram/ssinz7
Park Shin-hye is equally stunning in this no makeup selfie, proving that she really is a natural beauty.
Jennifer LopezPHOTO: Instagram/jlo
Is Jenny from the block secretly Benjamin Button in disguise? Because she just keeps on looking better and better as she ages.PHOTO: Instagram/jlo
She looks even younger when she’s not wearing a trace of makeup and if we looked this good, we wouldn’t hide it behind lashings of face paint either.
This story was first published in The Singapore Women’s Weekly.