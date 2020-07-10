How do celebs like Fan Bingbing, Park Shin-hye and more look like without makeup

We love it when celebrities get all glammed up for movie premieres and red carpet events. But what happens when they are at home and they strip off all those layers of makeup. They are pretty much like us, really. Take a look to see if you can recognise your favourite stars when they are bare-faced.

Christina Aguilera

PHOTO: Facebook

The diva songstress loves playing with makeup. In fact, bright lips and long lashes have been Christina’s signature since the early-2000 when she started experimenting with more glam looks.

PHOTO: Facebook PHOTO: Facebook But the pop star also looked stunning – and almost unrecognisable – on the new cover of a US magazine without a stitch of makeup on, saying that she’s at a point in her career where she wants to “strip it all back.” Angelina Jolie She isn’t one of the most beautiful women in the world for nothing. From her sultry bedroom eyes to her sensual lips, Angelina is a total looker! PHOTO: Facebook PHOTO: Facebook

She isn’t one of the most beautiful women in the world for nothing. From her sultry bedroom eyes to her sensual lips, Angelina is a total looker!

PHOTO: Facebook

We think she looks even better when she goes completely ‘au naturel’ and let’s her inner siren shine through.

Kylie Jenner

PHOTO: Facebook

As the queen bee of her own beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan is rarely seen without a full face of makeup on.

PHOTO: Snapchat

We wish she would go barefaced more often though. Just look at those adorable freckles!

Jennifer Lawrence

PHOTO: Facebook

She’s a spokesperson for Dior, so JLaw always has to put her best foot forward and she does this by turning to the power of makeup to transform her from frumpy to fabulous.

PHOTO: Facebook

When she’s not working, however, Jen has a pared back beauty routine and prefers to not wear any makeup at all.

Katie Holmes

PHOTO: Facebook/Katie Holmes

Katie turns up the glam whenever she makes a red carpet appearance. No surprise then that she was the face of beauty brand, Bobbi Brown, back in the day.

PHOTO: Instagram/katieholmes

Katie still gives great face even when she’s not glamming it up for the cameras. Check out the actress’s bare-faced selfie fresh out the shower here as proof.

Blake Lively

PHOTO: Instagram/lorraineschwartz

Since her Gossip Girl days, Blake has hardly put a foot wrong when it comes to her beauty look. She an MVP on the red carpet and usually likes to go full-on glam.

PHOTO: Facebook/Blake Lively

Away from the limelight, however, Blake’s a typical southern American girl at heart. That means frolicking around in the great outdoors without any makeup on.

Sofia Vergara

This Columbian beauty is no stranger to turning up the glam factor when she hits the red carpet. Just look at her flawless face!

PHOTO: Instagram/sophiavergara

But Sofia also likes to kick back during her time off and go barefaced and good for her because her skin is gorgeous.