How do celebs like Fan Bingbing, Park Shin-hye and more look like without makeup

We love it when celebrities get all glammed up for movie premieres and red carpet events. But what happens when they are at home and they strip off all those layers of makeup. They are pretty much like us, really. Take a look to see if you can recognise your favourite stars when they are bare-faced.

Christina Aguilera

PHOTO: Facebook

The diva songstress loves playing with makeup. In fact, bright lips and long lashes have been Christina’s signature since the early-2000 when she started experimenting with more glam looks.

PHOTO: Facebook

But the pop star also looked stunning – and almost unrecognisable – on the new cover of a US magazine without a stitch of makeup on, saying that she’s at a point in her career where she wants to “strip it all back.”

Angelina Jolie

She isn’t one of the most beautiful women in the world for nothing. From her sultry bedroom eyes to her sensual lips, Angelina is a total looker!

PHOTO: Facebook

PHOTO: Facebook

We think she looks even better when she goes completely ‘au naturel’ and let’s her inner siren shine through.

Kylie Jenner

PHOTO: Facebook

As the queen bee of her own beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan is rarely seen without a full face of makeup on.

PHOTO: Snapchat

We wish she would go barefaced more often though. Just look at those adorable freckles!

Jennifer Lawrence

PHOTO: Facebook

She’s a spokesperson for Dior, so JLaw always has to put her best foot forward and she does this by turning to the power of makeup to transform her from frumpy to fabulous.

PHOTO: Facebook

When she’s not working, however, Jen has a pared back beauty routine and prefers to not wear any makeup at all.

Katie Holmes

PHOTO: Facebook/Katie Holmes

Katie turns up the glam whenever she makes a red carpet appearance. No surprise then that she was the face of beauty brand, Bobbi Brown, back in the day.

PHOTO: Instagram/katieholmes

Katie still gives great face even when she’s not glamming it up for the cameras. Check out the actress’s bare-faced selfie fresh out the shower here as proof.

Blake Lively

PHOTO: Instagram/lorraineschwartz

Since her Gossip Girl days, Blake has hardly put a foot wrong when it comes to her beauty look. She an MVP on the red carpet and usually likes to go full-on glam.

PHOTO: Facebook/Blake Lively

Away from the limelight, however, Blake’s a typical southern American girl at heart. That means frolicking around in the great outdoors without any makeup on.

Sofia Vergara

This Columbian beauty is no stranger to turning up the glam factor when she hits the red carpet. Just look at her flawless face!

PHOTO: Instagram/sophiavergara

But Sofia also likes to kick back during her time off and go barefaced and good for her because her skin is gorgeous.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is famous for her extravagant tastes in fashion and makeup but it’s all part of her onstage persona.

PHOTO: Instagram/ladygaga

The real Lady Gaga aka Stefani Germanotta keeps it cool by going barefaced when she’s not performing.

Jessica Alba

This Latino stunner always presents her best self to the world. She has to as the face of her own company, Honest Beauty.

PHOTO: Instagram/jessicaalba

She’s not afraid to bare her sweaty post-gym visage to her followers on Instagram, however. Note that she still looks gorgeous even without any makeup on.

Cindy Crawford

It’s mind blowing that Cindy Crawford is 54 years old. The nineties supermodel looks as stunning as ever and can still take a good shot if need be.

PHOTO: Instagram/cindycrawford

She’s equally as beautiful without any makeup on. Check out her fresh-out-of-the-shower selfie, which emphasises her natural bone structure.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz has been making heads turned since the early aughts with her vivacious personality and megawatt smile.

PHOTO: Instagram/camerondiaz

These days she’s going makeup-free more often to highlight the pressures of ageing gracefully in the limelight.

Beyonce

Beyonce is a bonafide chameleon when its comes to her beauty persona. She’s tried everything from sleek and sophisticated to daring and bold makeup looks.

PHOTO: Instagram/beyonce

In this selfie though she’s gone back to her roots by embracing her natural curls and going barefaced in front of the camera.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway always cuts a stylish figure whenever she makes a red carpet appearance.

PHOTO: Instagram/annehathaway

She’s a fan of letting her skin breathe in between movies though and likes to go without makeup whenever possible.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys used to pile on the product whenever she had to perform live during concerts, TV appearances and awards shows.

PHOTO: Instagram/aliciakeys

She started a barefaced beauty revolution recently when she decided to stop wearing makeup entirely. Here she is posing with Tracee Ellis Ross at the MTV Music Video Awards.

Adriana Lima

This stunning Brazilian model gives great face whether she’s on the runway or red carpet.

PHOTO: Instagram/adrianalima

But even models have their bad days. Adriana posted her tired, unmade up face on Instagram following a gruelling photo shoot abroad.

Adele

Also I can't with this hair and make up

The British songstress has made strong brows and thickly lined cat eyes her beauty signature throughout the years.

PHOTO: Instagram/adele

She had to do without her makeup essentials recently when she fell sick. We think her eyebrows still look pretty flawless though.

Cara Delevingne

PHOTO: Facebook

The model-turned-actress sparked a wave of eyebrow envy when she first hit the runways and she’s usually rocking a full face of makeup on every occasion.

PHOTO: Facebook

But Cara’s never been one to take herself too seriously — she’s always sharing silly photos and videos of herself online, and isn’t afraid to show off her natural beauty.

Rihanna

PHOTO: Facebook

Whether she’s performing at a music awards show or promoting her own line of beauty products, it’s not often we catch the chart-topping performer sans makeup.

PHOTO: Facebook

This picture’s proof that you can’t hide true beauty, even behind a funny face.

Fan Bingbing

PHOTO: Instagram/fanbingbing

She’s one of China’s most bankable stars and a style icon in her own right. Fan Bingbing always looks immaculate whenever she steps out for a movie premiere or awards show.

PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

But she has her off days too! Just take a look at this barefaced selfie, which shows the star’s enviable skin sans makeup.

Gwyneth Paltrow

PHOTO: Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

The lifestyle expert who brought phrases like “conscious uncoupling” to our attention never puts a foot wrong in the beauty department.

PHOTO: Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

She even practices what she preaches in terms of keeping it clean when she’s not in front of the camera, as evidenced by this no makeup snap.

Lucy Liu

PHOTO: Facebook/Lucy Liu

Elementary actress and former Charlie’s Angel Lucy Liu always steps up her beauty game and looks beautiful when she’s gracing an awards show with her presence.

PHOTO: Facebook/Lucy Liu

But the New York-born Liu also knows how to pare it back and looks gorgeous without any makeup on. We love her natural freckles too!

Park Shin-hye

PHOTO: Instagram/ssinz7

The Doctors actress always looks so put together and stylish whether she’s on screen or off, which is probably why she’s the ambassador for K-beauty brand, Mamonde.

PHOTO: Instagram/ssinz7

Park Shin-hye is equally stunning in this no makeup selfie, proving that she really is a natural beauty.

Jennifer Lopez

PHOTO: Instagram/jlo

Is Jenny from the block secretly Benjamin Button in disguise? Because she just keeps on looking better and better as she ages.

PHOTO: Instagram/jlo

She looks even younger when she’s not wearing a trace of makeup and if we looked this good, we wouldn’t hide it behind lashings of face paint either.

This story was first published in The Singapore Women’s Weekly.

