How Fann Wong, Zoe Tay and other celebs celebrated the new year

Huang Biren
Huang Biren loves food and it is something she often posts about on her Instagram. So it shouldn’t come to anybody’s surprise when she ushered in 2021 with a spread consisting of lobster, pork ribs, sausages and more.
She also wished for everyone to have “safe and wonderful new year with joy, peace, pink of health and happiness in abundance”.
Fann Wong
Celebrating a couple of days late, Fann Wong had a reunion meal and a toast with her son Zed and family. Husband Christopher Lee was not present, however, as he is currently in Taiwan for work.
Pierre Png and Andrea de Cruz
The dashing couple spent quality time at home with a gorgeous Christmas tree accompanying them. For the ‘gram, the two seemingly wore couple colours with Pierre Png adding on a hopeful message for the new year.
Over on Andrea’s Instagram, she shared a throwback image of the two, reminding us of how long and strong their love has been.
Carrie Wong
It was a double celebration on January 1 for the starlet as it was also her birthday.
Carrie Wong kept things simple by sharing this photo with a simple caption that thanked her fans. Happy 27th birthday, Carrie!
Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu
Their celebrations came with much fanfare as Joanne Peh and her husband Qi Yuwu celebrated the new year with party horns, sparklers and strong winds in tow.
Yvonne Lim
Besides being the start of a new year, there was another cause for Yvonne Lim to celebrate – her son’s sixth birthday.
Sharing a happy family photo, Yvonne added that the birthday cake was actually baked by her before being studded with various car logos. No prizes for guessing what her son’s favourite toys are.
Kate Pang and Andie Chen
We know and love Kate Pang and Andie Chen for their loving family, also known as the Kandie family. The actress and host shared a family photo with everyone all up in smiles and wished her followers a smooth and prosperous 2021.
Jaime Teo
Many of us likely spent the new year’s lazing around at home (thanks to the rain), either catching up on Netflix shows or catching up on some Zs before work restarted.
Jaime Teo, however, took a sportier approach and went on a cycle, clocking over 36km in almost three hours. Ain’t no rain gonna rain on her parade.
Zoe Tay
Before 2020 closed, Zoe Tay wanted to challenge herself one last time. Together with her children, she went rock climbing and eventually made it to the top.
She professed that happiness and joy can be found as simply as creating memories with her family.
Jacelyn Tay
Jacelyn Tay proved that a simple, quiet evening with close friends and their kids was all the celebration needed to usher in the new year. Fireworks weren’t missed at the occasion too.
Instead, sparklers proved to be equally entertaining for both the adults and children.
This article was first published in Her World Online.