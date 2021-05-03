How have celebs like Zoe Tay been rediscovering Singapore?

We may not be able to travel overseas right now, but the government has given us $100 in (domestic) tourism credits to use on attractions, staycations and other fun things to do.

Have you used yours? Don’t panic if you haven’t, as the expiry date of these vouchers have been extended from end June to end December 2021.

For fresh, fun ways to rediscover this 728-square-km city, take some cues from local celebs such as Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and He Ying Ying.

1. Hong Ling: Exploring the Rail Corridor

The “118” actress headed up to the newly reopened Rail Corridor to relax in the fresh air. “Woke up super early today for a walk,” Hong Ling wrote via Instagram, sharing this pic of herself looking fab in athleisure.

2. Tay Kewei: Getting cultured at Selegie Arts Centre

The “Momo Ai Zhe Ni” singer has always been about finding activities for her entire family. According to her Instagram, this included an outing to the Selegie Arts Centre — an iconic shophouse that is managed under the National Arts Council’s Arts Housing Scheme as part of the Waterloo Street Arts Belt. Kewei appeared to love the exhibition and took to social media to praise it. “Brought the little ones for their first photo exhibition,” she wrote.

3. Zoe Tay: Talking a leisurely stroll along Haji Lane

The Queen of Mediacorp and “My Guardian Angels” star looked like she had a blast “travelling locally”. Zoe, who is an avid hiker, often treks at nature spots like MacRitchie Reservoir. In recent months, Ah Jie has been “discovering new places” that she has never visited.

“This holiday season, my family and I went on a tour around Haji Lane to truly rediscover our beautiful Singapore!,” she wrote via Instagram.

Book a walking tour with your SingaporeRediscovers vouchers here.

4. He Ying Ying: Art jamming at Ki.Li.O Art

He Ying Ying isn’t just an award-winning actress — the 26-year-old is also talented in art. When the “A Jungle Survivor” star isn’t acting, she paints and by the looks of the print above, there’s talent to be unlocked.

5. Fann Wong: Watching a concert at Capitol Theatre

In between their busy schedules, the 50-year-old star and her actor beau Christopher Lee took in a concert at the Capitol Theatre in April. They were there to show their support for local band Meng Fei Chuan.

6. Joanne Peh: Visiting the S.E.A Aquarium @ Sentosa

The Mind Jumper star and mum-of-two shared a lengthy update on Instagram, telling fans about how much her kids “miss the theme parks in Taipei and Guangzhou and since we can’t travel and since we can’t travel, I thought I’d celebrate children’s day with them on my off day at the S.E.A. Aquarium and USS!

I thought it’d be belated but apparently children’s day have been shifted to next week! My daughter drew a map in her excitement this morning and was on a mission to hunt down the giant octopus. With safe distancing and hygiene measures in place, we were able to enjoy all the exhibits and still get some hands on experiences at the discovery pool. It was quite a nice way to spend the day with them — aquarium in the morning, lunch and then enter USS (which opens at 2pm)…Just one thing to note, all water coolers are not in use, so you’d have to purchase water if you hadn’t brought along any extras.”

7. Ya Hui: Going to the zoo

The “Control” star who recently bagged the “Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes” at the 26th Star Awards Ceremony tried her best to appreciate nature and good weather with a trip to the Singapore Zoo. “Yaya at the zoo #touristinmyowncity,” Ya Hui said of this ape-solutely adorable snap.

Get your tickets to the zoo with your SingaporeRediscovers vouchers here.

8. Oon Shu An: Going on an adventure at the Night Safari

Actress Oon shu An took a walk on the wild side with her gal pals on a trip to the Night Safari. “Fun fact courtesy of Inch Chua @thisisinch – did you know that flamingos produce pink milk??? night safari, late night teochew mui,” she captioned this silly ‘gram.

Get your tickets to the Night Safari with your SingaporeRediscovers vouchers here.

9. Jade Seah: Having a staycation at The Great Madras

Media personality Jade Seah gave her fans a look at her insane bikini bod and stay at The Great Madras — a Wes Anderson-esque boutique hotel filled with quirky elements and Instagrammable spots. “Make hay,” she captioned the cheeky snap.

Book your staycay at The Great Madras with your SingaporeRediscovers vouchers here.

10. Jamie Yeo: Ziplining at sentosa