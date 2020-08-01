How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she's turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays

Ah Jie Zoe Tay turns 52 this Friday (Jan 10)!

The mum of three boys celebrated her birthday early with dinner at a Chinese restaurant with husband Philip Chionh and a few close industry friends.

She posted a string of Instagram stories yesterday of the merriment and the dishes, followed by a post today. Celebrity guests included Huang Biren, Pan Lingling, Michelle Chong, former model Celia Teh, as well as former artistes Jacelyn Tay and Huang Shinan.

It looked like the party got quite high with three bottles of liquor passed around!

Meanwhile, veteran actress Hong Huifang opted for something quieter with an intimate dinner with her husband Zheng Geping, and children Tay Ying and Calvert. She turned 60 yesterday (Jan 7).

In her Instagram post, Huifang said: "With our busy schedules, it's so rare that our family can find time to sit down for a meal together, what more on a special day (like this). I hope for this every year."

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com