How do K-pop idols deal with periods? Former Momoland rapper Daisy answers burning fan question

K-pop idols are often secretive about their lives, but former Momoland rapper Daisy has recently been sharing tidbits about her time in the industry on TikTok.

Yesterday (Aug 28), while doing her makeup, the 25-year-old university student answered a question by a fan on how idols deal with their periods, "if they have it or stop it".

Prefacing her response by saying she's been asked that question "hundreds of times this week", Daisy said that it confused her because "it's literally the same as everyone" else.

"Unfortunately, we as a society have decided that people with periods still have to show up for work, so we're all going through it," she added.

Daisy also noted that many netizens in her comment section were responding to one another speculating on whether idols don't menstruate because they are underweight.

[[nid:698702]]

While she agreed that it was a common occurrence for periods to stop when someone is underweight, she wasn't aware of anyone it happened to personally.

"But yeah, most of the time, people just push through, pop a pill, and use tampons. Unfortunately, there is no magic cure, sorry," she added.

When it came to the possibility of leaks, Daisy said that idols often have backup pants or could tell their stylists that they were on their periods and couldn't wear white, for example.

'An anatomy lesson for me'

Daisy also said that tampons are not commonly used in South Korea, and while more people are using them now, they were even less common when she was a trainee.

Once, another trainee was on her period and bizarrely asked Daisy to help her put her tampon in for her, which Daisy agreed to.

"So, we were just in the bathroom, face in c**ch," Daisy said before grimacing at her own description and saying "maybe not".

"I tried to help her pop it in, but unfortunately, it did not work that day, sorry. It was like an anatomy lesson for me."

When it came to her own period, Daisy said that she used to have terrible cramps while in middle and high school to the point where she would "constantly throw up" and even fainted in the bathroom.

While she was worried about how her period cramps would affect her life as an idol, Daisy was pleasantly surprised when her periods became very regular and pain-free after debuting.

"I don't know if it was a mental thing where I was convincing myself that I was actually not in pain, but it kind of worked out for me in the end, so I wasn't complaining," she said.

Since Daisy left Momoland in 2019 and returned to her "normal lifestyle", her period cramps have returned in full force.

"It's like my body yearns for stress and starvation," she remarked while doing her mascara.

[[nid:699116]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.